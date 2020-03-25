Bitauto (BITA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Bitauto to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bitauto stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $720.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.49. Bitauto has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of analysts have commented on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

