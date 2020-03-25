BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Trading 11.9% Higher

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s stock price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.88, approximately 2,060,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,574,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -532.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $2,565,693. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.