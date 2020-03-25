BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

