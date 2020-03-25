Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.
THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.
NYSE:THC opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.
In related news, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
