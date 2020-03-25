Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.