Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s previous close.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NYSE:MRO opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,339.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 441,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 411,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,241,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

