B. Riley Weighs in on Covia Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $313.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVIA. Tudor Pickering lowered Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Covia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Covia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Covia stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Covia has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVIA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the first quarter worth about $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Covia by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covia during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Covia by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 126,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

