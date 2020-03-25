B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 11.8% Higher

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.35, 102,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 79,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $70,840.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 71,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,381.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,900,270 shares of company stock worth $10,249,125. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.