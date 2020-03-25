B. Riley Comments on Entercom Communications Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entercom Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETM. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 27,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,779.99. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,261.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 413,755 shares of company stock worth $1,107,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.