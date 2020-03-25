B. Riley Comments on Childrens Place Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

