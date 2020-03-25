Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $13.73, 2,714,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,439,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after buying an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,311,000 after buying an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,006,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

