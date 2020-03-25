At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

At Home Group stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 670,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

