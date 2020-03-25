Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 411672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 329,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $24,962,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 344,331 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

