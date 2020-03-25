Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $228.00 and last traded at $219.17, 65,605,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 74,130,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.24.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.61.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

