Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

