Analyzing Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) and Centogene (NYSE:CNTG)

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Laboratory Corp. of America and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corp. of America 2 3 9 0 2.50 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus price target of $198.40, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Centogene has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than Centogene.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corp. of America 7.13% 15.37% 6.32% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corp. of America $11.55 billion 0.99 $823.80 million $11.32 10.40 Centogene $47.81 million 7.48 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Centogene.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Centogene on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides technology-enabled solutions, including a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with convenient and secure access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, and QIAGEN N.V. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

