Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cerecor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.36. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.47.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,951,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 1,981,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,946,379 shares of company stock worth $9,468,746. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

