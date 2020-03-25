American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Up 12%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price shot up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.32, 2,550,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,695,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 583,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after buying an additional 2,286,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

