American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) versus Barclays (OTCMKTS:BCS) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Business Bank and Barclays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 0 4 5 0 2.56

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 24.94% N/A N/A Barclays 11.58% 6.27% 0.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $88.80 million 1.92 $22.08 million N/A N/A Barclays $27.62 billion 0.69 $4.18 billion $1.25 3.54

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barclays beats American Business Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.