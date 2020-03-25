Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,696,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452,597 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

AMLP stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

