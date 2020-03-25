Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $96.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Shares of ALB opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $63,479,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after acquiring an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 169,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

