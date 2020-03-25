Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

