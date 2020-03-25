Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of AKZOY opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.
Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.