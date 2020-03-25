Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $160.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Accenture traded as low as $140.83 and last traded at $143.05, with a volume of 886854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.94.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

