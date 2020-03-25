ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.05% from the company’s current price.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD opened at $143.67 on Monday. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $322.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $178.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ABIOMED by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ABIOMED by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.