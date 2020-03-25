AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.21 million, a PE ratio of 152.62 and a beta of 1.33. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC increased its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.