963 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Credicorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.31. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $121.24 and a 52-week high of $246.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $8.4998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

