81,570 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

