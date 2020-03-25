621,079 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 621,079 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.52% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 421,532 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 285,342 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 212,887 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.72 million, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.