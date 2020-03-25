56,682 Shares in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,435,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 369,075 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 222.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

