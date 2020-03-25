4,715 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

