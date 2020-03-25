4,062 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 177.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Cognex by 64.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

