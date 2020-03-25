262 Shares in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $540.65 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $452.42 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.