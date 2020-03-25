248,898 Shares in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

