246,116 Shares in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.56% of P H Glatfelter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLT opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $439.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

GLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

