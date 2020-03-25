1,945 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

