1,824 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

