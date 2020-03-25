14,624 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.