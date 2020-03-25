132,054 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

BRMK stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $889.78 million and a PE ratio of 26.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $251,575 in the last three months.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

