115,561 Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Chemours at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 500,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chemours by 1,333.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 674,747 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CC opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

