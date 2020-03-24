Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Down 8.2%

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.14 and last traded at $92.66, 5,405,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,662,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

