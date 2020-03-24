Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

