Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

ZG stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

