Zacks Investment Research Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.45.

Shares of CRMT opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $267.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

