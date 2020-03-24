Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the local business review company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 932,817 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

