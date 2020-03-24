Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPER. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.16. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

