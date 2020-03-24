X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X Financial is a technology-driven personal finance company primarily in China. It focused on serving underserved prime borrowers and mass affluent investors, according to the Oliver Wyman Report. X Financial is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of X Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

X Financial stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. X Financial has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

