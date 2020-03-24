WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.28, approximately 3,178,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,958,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 874.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

