Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.84.

Shares of WSM opened at $37.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $81,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 273,081 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.