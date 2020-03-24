Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

