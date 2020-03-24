William Blair Weighs in on Yelp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Yelp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

