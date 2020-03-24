William Blair Weighs in on Global Eagle Entertainment Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ENT opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

